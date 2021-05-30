Short Interest in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Grows By 109.5%

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the April 29th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ODC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. 16,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,988. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $177,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

