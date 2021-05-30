Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Rises By 83.3%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.3 days.
Shares of PKIUF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. 1,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752. Parkland has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
