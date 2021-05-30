Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Rises By 83.3%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.3 days.

Shares of PKIUF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. 1,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752. Parkland has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKIUF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

