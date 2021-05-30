Short Interest in ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Increases By 100.0%

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYUF remained flat at $$130.00 on Friday. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90.

