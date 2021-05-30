Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Expands By 97.2%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,157,500 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the April 29th total of 587,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

OTCMKTS:SFTBF traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.92. 12,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,768. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

