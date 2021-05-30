Short Interest in Styleclick, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STYLA) Rises By 75.0%

Styleclick, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STYLA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Styleclick stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. Styleclick has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.50.

Styleclick Company Profile

Styleclick, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce technology and services to companies in search of effective and profitable outsourced online strategies. Its services and products include website design and development; product imaging and presentation; merchandising and online sales; and visualization and merchandising technologies.

