Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Increases By 75.0%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of YGRAF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

