Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

SWIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of SWIR opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,631 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 591,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

