Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after buying an additional 126,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

