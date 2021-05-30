Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 155 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,314 shares of company stock worth $18,579,782. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $85.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -185.63 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

