Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OIH. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $212.88 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $230.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.50.

