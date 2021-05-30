Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the April 29th total of 356,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,728.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SFFYF remained flat at $$61.36 during trading hours on Friday. Signify has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $61.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

