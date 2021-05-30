Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of SAMG opened at $15.92 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $229.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

