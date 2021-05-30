Simple Software Solutions One Day Trading Volume Tops $220.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $424,028.20 and $220.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,828,836 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

