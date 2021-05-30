SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) vs. Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Head to Head Survey

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -159.45% N/A -105.46% Home Bistro -139.60% N/A -428.00%

0.0% of SinglePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SinglePoint has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SinglePoint and Home Bistro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SinglePoint and Home Bistro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $2.88 million 6.90 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Home Bistro $1.34 million 13.91 -$1.24 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SinglePoint.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint, Inc., a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services. It also operates as an online retailer of consumer hemp products through SingleSeed.com; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture. In addition, the company offers mobile Web credit card gateway services, which allows mobile users to purchase goods and services directly from Web-enabled mobile phone through credit or debit card; and automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. SinglePoint, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Home Bistro Company Profile

Home Bistro Inc. provides direct-to-consumer, ready-made, and gourmet meals through homebistro.com in the United States. It manufactures, packages, and sells gourmet meals under the Home Bistro brand; and markets restaurant quality meats and seafoods under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. The company also has partnership with chefs to offer Chef Cora's Mediterranean/Southern cooking; and with Hungry Fan to offer Ms. Falk's sports stadium tailgate recipes. The company was formerly known as Gratitude Health, Inc. and changed its name to Home Bistro Inc. in September 2020. Home Bistro Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

