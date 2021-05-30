Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get Sino Biopharmaceutical alerts:

SBMFF opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.