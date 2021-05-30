SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.83

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 10584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

