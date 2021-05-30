Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.95

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 682386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$948.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

