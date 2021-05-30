SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Down 65.1% in May

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the April 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$0.31 price target on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research report on Friday.

SLGWF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,510. SLANG Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

