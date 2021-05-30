Smart Portfolios LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.4% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.38 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average of $170.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

