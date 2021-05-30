Smart Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 12,929 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,120,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,644,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.