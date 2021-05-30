SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.95 Million

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post sales of $197.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.40 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $107.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $828.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.80 million to $832.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,183,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,999. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

