Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

SDXAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.29. 15,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. Sodexo has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

