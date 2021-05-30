Softcat’s (SCT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Softcat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,593.40 ($20.82).

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,829 ($23.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,861.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,545.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total value of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

