Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sonos were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

