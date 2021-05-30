South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Raised to $26.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

