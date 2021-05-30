Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 336,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $78.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.