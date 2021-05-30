Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $10.69 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.61.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

