Space Cow Boy (SCB) Market Cap Achieves $159,524.09

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $159,524.09 and approximately $5,177.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00013597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00079811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.30 or 0.00921900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.22 or 0.09238986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00089578 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

