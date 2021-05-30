Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

