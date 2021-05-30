Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SEPJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF remained flat at $$42.72 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955. Spectris has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.