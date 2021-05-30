Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.83

May 30th, 2021

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.42. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 1,209,270 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

