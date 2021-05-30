Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.42. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 1,209,270 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.