Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of SR opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $37,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Spire by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Spire by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 144,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

