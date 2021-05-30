SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $78.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.71.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $73.87. The company had a trading volume of 935,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,361. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

