St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $408.99

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.99 ($5.34) and traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 549 ($7.17), with a volume of 292,043 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 472.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 408.99.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

