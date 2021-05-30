St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $408.99

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.99 ($5.34) and traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 549 ($7.17), with a volume of 292,043 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 472.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 408.99.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

