Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases Shares of 5,921 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

