State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $34.87 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ball worth $34,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ball by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

NYSE:BLL opened at $82.16 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

