State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $37.47 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Delta Air Lines worth $37,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.