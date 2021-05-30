State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $38.81 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $38,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $95.14. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $121.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

