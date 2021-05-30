State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $40.69 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $40,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190,916 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,563,000 after purchasing an additional 167,521 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average is $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

