State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $31,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $491,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 291,710 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of CHD opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.