State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,869 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,869 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $35,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.83.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

