State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,140 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of CDW worth $33,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CDW by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in CDW by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CDW by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $165.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.81. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

