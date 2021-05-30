Stephen E. Gorman Sells 7,500 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Stephen E. Gorman sold 7,500 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $600,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ARCB opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in ArcBest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

