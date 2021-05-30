Stephens Increases America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target to $176.00

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its target price raised by Stephens from $154.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $164.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $77.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.24.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,927,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 340,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

