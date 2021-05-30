Steve Hoffman Sells 41,250 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,198,998 shares in the company, valued at $33,394,617.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $131,095.00.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $63,042.50.
- On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $74,732.50.
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $80,160.00.
TYME stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $200.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.04.
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
