Steve Hoffman Sells 41,250 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,198,998 shares in the company, valued at $33,394,617.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $131,095.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $63,042.50.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $74,732.50.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $80,160.00.

TYME stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $200.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

