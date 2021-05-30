STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce sales of $6.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.30 million and the highest is $6.61 million. STRATA Skin Sciences reported sales of $4.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $29.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $30.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $36.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 94,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSKN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 98,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.47.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

