Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 317 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 66.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $179.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.96. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $181.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

