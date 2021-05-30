Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USEP. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000.

Shares of USEP stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

