Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

VTV opened at $139.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

