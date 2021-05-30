Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846,525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 828,312 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,169,000 after purchasing an additional 586,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,882,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,541,000 after purchasing an additional 572,097 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.